Aston Villa Soccer Player Jack Grealish Attacked By Fan

Aston Villa soccer player Jack Grealish had a terrible encounter with a fan Sunday.

During a game against Birmingham in England, Grealish was attacked by a fan who rushed him from behind during the match.

He hit the deck hard after being struck in the head. Watch the disturbing video below.

A scary scene as Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish was attacked by a Birmingham fan during the match. (via @espnfc) pic.twitter.com/d9lbfg6O6u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 10, 2019

What the hell was that idiot fan doing? If you’re dumb enough to hit an athlete, then they should be allowed to just unload on you in retaliation.

Storming the field, charging a player and striking him from behind is about as cowardly as it gets. Luckily, it didn’t take long at all for help to arrive.

Seriously, what could ever possess anybody to do something so insanely stupid?

I don’t even know how tough most soccer players are, but I’m sure they’re more than tough enough to whip your average fan.

On the flip side, a fan storming the field and attacking a player is about the most attention I’ve paid to soccer in my whole life. So, I suppose it wasn’t all bad news.

