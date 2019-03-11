Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Dangerously Incompetent

Today’s show is about the leadership of the Democratic Party. Not House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, not Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer; the true leader of the party is socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Presidential candidates are afraid to declare themselves capitalists now because she’s not a fan of capitalism. She also doesn’t seem to understand what capitalism is, but that doesn’t appear to bother anyone.

Appearing at South by Southwest — which used to be a music festival but is now the Fyre Festival for Democratic presidential hopefuls — Ocasio-Cortez proudly displayed economic and historical ignorance in an unchallenging interview in front of adoring drones. What she said, and how so many Democrats running for president scramble to please the people who believe her, is a testament to how destructive the country’s education system has become. Presidential candidates are twisting themselves into pretzels to avoid saying anything positive about capitalism for the primary that will damage them in a general election. It’d be hilarious if it weren’t so sad. You have to hear it all to believe it.

Then we interview Rabbi Evan Moffic about the rabid anti-Semitism on the left, where it comes from and why it thrives. Moffic is the author of the book, “First The Jew: Combating the World’s Longest-Running Hate Campaign.”

