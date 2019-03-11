This Classic 10-Speed Blender Is Over $70 Off

Blendtec, one of the premium brands for professional graded blenders, is now offering over $70 off one of its most popular models.

The Blendtec Total Blender Classic, a 10-speed manual control blender with six pre-programmed settings for easy use, is a great option for anyone looking to pick up a new blender at a discount. This professional-grade blender offers users the ability to blend batters, ice cream, ice crush, whole juice, smoothie and hot soup. To ensure the blend gets done properly, the blades are now 80 percent thicker and 10 times thicker than other blades, but remains dull enough to prevent cutting yourself!

Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender with FourSide Jar (32 oz), Professional-Grade Power, 6 Pre-programmed Cycles, 10-speeds, Black on sale for $199

In addition to safety considerations made towards the blade, Blendtec is willing to offer a comprehensive 8-year warranty to give you the peace of mind that your purchase will last if you decide to pounce on this deal.

With almost 1000 customers giving this blender a 5-star rating on Amazon, I can confidently say that picking up this blender at a discount is one of the best deals I have found all day!

The Blendtec Total Blender Classic is on sale for $70 off its normal price of $269.95

