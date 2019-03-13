Injured National Bird Snarls Metro Traffic In National Capital

An injured bald eagle snarled metro traffic in the nation’s capital Wednesday afternoon, causing transit authorities to reduce trains on the blue and silver lines and redirect traffic.

“We are currently single tracking on the Blue/Silver lines as appropriate animal resources respond to an apparently injured bald eagle on the tracks near Morgan Boulevard. Our apologies for delays as we work to get him/her to care,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) tweeted Wednesday, with a picture of the injured eagle.

The adult eagle in question was near Morgan Boulevard, which is the second-to-last stop on the eastern-most part of the silver and blue lines, which terminate in Largo, Maryland. Metro traffic to Largo was rerouted north to New Carrollton, Maryland.

The WMATA Twitter feed offered periodic “bald eagle updates” throughout the evening on the welfare of the bird, which necessitated a rescue team of eight people.

WMATA posted live video of the eagle rescue: