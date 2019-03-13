Save 40% On These Coveted UGG Boots

UGG Boots can be tough to find on sale, especially in classic colors. And if you’ve ever slipped your feet into a pair of the cozy, lamb fur-lined boots with a soft suede upper, you know these boots are a cold-weather essential. So when a great deal comes along, be sure to take advantage.

These UGG Fluff Bow Mini Boots have everything you love about UGGs plus a cute bow detail on the back of the boot. And, they’re 40 percent off right now at Amazon.

Browse Women’s UGG’s Boots in classic colors such as willow, chestnut, black, and suntan at up to 40 percent off

While these boots retail for $170, you can get them for just $101.97 right now in chestnut, and they come in sizes 5-11.

Select other colors and sizes are on sale as well, some at an even better deal – for example, you can get them in a size 10 in Willow for only $80.39. Plus, they include free Prime shipping and free returns, so you don’t have to worry about ordering the wrong size.

Shop now for the best selection before these sell out!





