Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang Predicts ‘White People’ Will Shoot Up Asians

New York entrepreneur and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said disaffected members of a “shrinking, insecure white majority” could begin targeting Asians for mass shootings within a generation.

WATCH:



“And who is going to be the boogeyman of the next 10 to 20 years?” Yang rhetorically asked his audience. “Who’s going to be the great rival to the United States in the eyes of American society? China, that’s right. And so, what do you think the attitude is going to be over time for the shrinking, insecure white majority that’s losing their jobs for, let’s say, Chinese Americans or Asian Americans?”

Yang continued:

I don’t … I said to a group at Harvard, I think we’re one generation away from falling into the same camps as that the Jews who were attacked in a synagogue in Pittsburgh like just a couple months [ago]. So we’re probably one generation away from an American shooting up a bunch of Asians saying like, damn the Chinese, because there’s a giant Cold War even more with China. That is the great danger that I fear that my children are going to grow up in.

The Venture for America founder made the comments in December 2018 at an event called “A Glance at US Politics from Asian Americans,” hosted by Yuan Media, but is likely making the rounds on Twitter now thanks to the Democratic candidate’s growing name recognition. (RELATED: Dana Loesch: The Media ‘Has Got To Stop Creating’ Mass Shooters)

Yang, who recently gained the 65,000 contributions from individual donors necessary to appear in the first Democratic debate, likely thanks in no small part to a February appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. He is calling for a $12,000 universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 cash per month for every individual in the United States.

Follow Scott on Twitter