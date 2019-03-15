Georgetown Students React To College Admissions Scandal

Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of eight colleges being sued in the massive college admission scandal.

One of the students involved in this scandal Isabelle Henriquez is currently enrolled at the university as a junior, according to The New York Post. So, The Daily Caller News Foundation decided to ask students whether or not they agreed with whether or not she should still be a Hoya.

It was split on whether she should despite her being a willing participant in the case of fraud, with one student saying, “I think it’s wrong it we kind of kicked her out cause she already goes to this school, she has all her friends and everything.”

Another expressed the same concern, “she shouldn’t be torn from her whole life and have her degree taken from her.” (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

