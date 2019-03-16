‘Hands Off Venezuela’ Protesters Say They Would Trade Trump For Socialist Dictator Maduro

WATCH:

Hundreds of protesters descended on D.C. at Lafayette Square near the White House on Saturday to show their support for Venezuela’s embattled socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro.

The “Hands Off Venezuela” protesters are not only against any sort of intervention in Venezuela, but many actually believe Maduro is a good leader.

So much so, some even admitted they would trade President Donald Trump for Maduro when asked by The Daily Caller.

It’s no secret that Madruo’s regime is repressive, violent and corrupt. It’s shocking to hear that some Americans seriously support him staying in power. (RELATED: Trump Not Ruling Out Military Intervention in Venezuela)

The group’s website accuses the Trump administration of attempting to “engineer a coup” and “create a war in Venezuela,” despite the fact that most Latin American countries are backing the opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The “Hands Off Venezuela!” protests have been happening in cities across the country, including in New York City and Los Angeles.

—————-

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

