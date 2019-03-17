Trump Really Wants Judge Jeanine Back On Fox News

Judge Jeanine Pirro has only been off the air for one episode of her Fox News show, but President Donald Trump noticed — and he wants her to come back.

Fox announced Saturday that Pirro would not be on air for her regular Saturday evening show, “Justice with Judge Jeanine” — and although the network made no connection between the decision to pull her and recent comments she made questioning the loyalty of Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a number of others jumped to that conclusion.

The circumstances suggest that Jeanine Pirro has been suspended by Fox in the wake of her anti-Omar comments. But Fox won’t confirm. And she definitely hasn’t been fired… so we’ll see when she is back on the air https://t.co/pp2Rn3QYb5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 17, 2019

Fox released a statement saying instead that the network would not be commenting on internal scheduling matters.

Fox on @JudgeJeanine‘s absence: “We are not commenting on internal scheduling matters.” https://t.co/4BrAK4nILP — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 17, 2019

Trump made it clear that he would like to see Pirro return, suggesting that the “Radical Left Democrats” and the “Fake News Media” were ultimately responsible for efforts to silence voices like Pirro’s. (RELATED: Democrats Attack Christians The Same Way Judge Jeanine Attacked Muslims)

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous – they all want what you’ve got – NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Former White House communications director — and Pirro’s friend — Anthony Scaramucci also weighed in, saying that words shouldn’t be a reason to destroy someone’s career. “Professional capital punishment for words doesn’t make sense and isn’t true to real discourse,” he explained.

.@JudgeJeanine Jeanine is a terrific friend. Proud to be on her show I hope the show returns next Saturday. Professional capital punishment for words doesn’t make sense and isn’t true to real discourse. We all get and say things wrong. Let’s move on positively. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 17, 2019

Follow Virginia on Twitter