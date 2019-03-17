Trump Really Wants Judge Jeanine Back On Fox News

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Judge Jeanine Pirro has only been off the air for one episode of her Fox News show, but President Donald Trump noticed — and he wants her to come back.

Fox announced Saturday that Pirro would not be on air for her regular Saturday evening show, “Justice with Judge Jeanine” — and although the network made no connection between the decision to pull her and recent comments she made questioning the loyalty of Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a number of others jumped to that conclusion.

Fox released a statement saying instead that the network would not be commenting on internal scheduling matters.

Trump made it clear that he would like to see Pirro return, suggesting that the “Radical Left Democrats” and the “Fake News Media” were ultimately responsible for efforts to silence voices like Pirro’s. (RELATED: Democrats Attack Christians The Same Way Judge Jeanine Attacked Muslims)

Former White House communications director — and Pirro’s friend — Anthony Scaramucci also weighed in, saying that words shouldn’t be a reason to destroy someone’s career. “Professional capital punishment for words doesn’t make sense and isn’t true to real discourse,” he explained.

