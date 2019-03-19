SeekingArrangement Releases List Of Universities With The Most Sugar Babies

Schools in the southern part of America apparently have a lot of women using sugar daddies.

SeekingArrangement is the leading site for women (sugar babies) looking for wealthy men to fund their lifestyles. The site released the top schools, and a lot of them are below the Mason-Dixon line.

The top 10, according to The New York Post, are as follows:

Georgia State University University of Central Florida University of Alabama Florida State University University of Florida Rutgers University California State University, Fullerton University of Nevada, Las Vegas University of North Texas University of Missouri

So, go ahead and raise your hand if you saw this turn of events coming? I sure didn't. I know a decent amount of southern people, and none of them have ever crossed me as interested in sugar daddies.

Yes, I understand it's a large region, but you get my point.

On a broader point, I don't understand the idea behind using these sites. I really don't. Here's a fun fact that might not be pleasant to hear, but it's true.

There are plenty of rich young men walking around campus. That's right. There are kids in their early 20s with more money in the bank thank real adults working real jobs.

Why wouldn’t these women just find a rich guy their own age? That would seem to make a hell of a lot more sense.

There are a lot more people walking around with access to cash than you probably think. If you don’t believe me, then I encourage you to visit a major college campus sometime. Then again, I suppose at the most affluent schools, women likely aren’t in a situation where they need money anyway.

As for the rest of out in these mean streets, I guess we’ll just have to chug a bunch of beer before hitting the bars and then proceed to fail miserably as we hit on women with our crew.

I wouldn’t have it any other way.