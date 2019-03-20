Jessica Simpson Gives Birth To Her And Eric Johnson’s Third Child, A Baby Girl

Congratulations is definitely in order for Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson after news surfaced Wednesday that she had given birth to their third child, a baby girl.

According to the 38-year-old actress’ rep, “The Dukes of Hazzard” star gave birth Tuesday to her daughter named Birdie Mae Johnson, weighing in at 10 lbs, 13 oz, per People magazine.

Soon after the reports about the birth surfaced, the singer shared a sweet picture from the hospital on Instagram of her daughter. She captioned the black-and-white picture, “We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19 10 Pounds 13 Ounces.” (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Simpson and the former National Football League player also share a 6 1/2 year-old daughter, Maxiwell "Maxi" Drew and 5 year-old son, Ace Knute.

In August, the “Take My Breath Away” hitmaker broke news that the couple were once again expecting with a fun baby reveal of her two kids holding black and white polka dot balloons that had small pink balloons inside.

She captioned the post, "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

It all comes months after Simpson had shared that she was pretty sure they were done with having kids. At the time, she talked about having “baby fever” while she admitted still being “very attracted” to her husband.

“My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,'” Simpson said. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

“We always practice,” she added about her husband and whether or not a third child was in the plans. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”