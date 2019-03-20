Pro-Choice Students Caught On Video Taking Crosses From Pro-Life Display

Pro-choice students at the University of Michigan were caught on video Friday allegedly vandalizing a pro-life display created by the Students for Life organization.

Though Students for Life had the university’s permission to set up their display, a women with purple hair and a black trench coat—along with several others—proceeded to collect pink crosses that were stuck in the ground. The display was comprised of 1,000 pink crosses, that were arranged at 9 a.m. Friday.

The video shows them putting the crosses in trash bags and claiming that they were “just cleaning up garbage on the school’s campus,” when confronted by Students For Life organizers. (RELATED: New York Passes Bill On Roe v. Wade Anniversary Casting Abortion As A Woman’s Right)

The pink crosses were a part of Students For Life’s #PlannedParenthoodTruth Tour, in which the pro-life organization tours college campuses to spread the word about “Planned Parenthood’s poor track record on helping women,” according to the Students for Life website.

Planned Parenthood fails health and safety inspections. We’re going across the country this semester to make sure the #PlannedParenthoodTruth is exposed! pic.twitter.com/oWYAv0Fdh5 — Students for Life (@StudentsforLife) March 9, 2019

At around 12:50 p.m., Kaylena Wiederhold, Students for Life’s Michigan regional coordinator, approached the people who were vandalizing the arrangement, asking why they were stealing Students for Life’s property. (RELATED: Supreme Court Legalized Abortion 46 Years Ago. Here’s A Look At Abortion Across The US)

“Is there a reason why you’re doing this?” Wiederhold asked the purple-haired girl.

“Because we disagree with it,” she said plainly.

She then continues to contest the fact that the crosses in the display are Students for Life’s property, refusing to stop throwing them away.

She only complies after being instructed by campus police to stop what she is doing and return the crosses to Students for Life. In response, she dumps her trash bag full of crosses on the ground and walked away, refusing to put the crosses back where she found them.