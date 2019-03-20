Suspect Ends Chase By Breakdancing With Police Guns Drawn

It is truly unclear what exactly was going through a car chase suspect’s mind when police finally caught up with him and in response he began breakdancing.

It all went down in San Fernando Valley when CHP officers were involved in a slow speed car chase—yes, you read that correctly—from Calabasas through southern California to catch an alleged reckless driver who failed to stop when asked to do so by authority, per ABC 7 Chicago on Wednesday.

All the excitement was captured on video and shared on YouTube. Check it out. (RELATED: Driver Refuses To Pull Over For Cops, Says Car Chase Was On His ‘Bucket List’)

WATCH:

During the pursuit, which never reached faster than 60 mph, the suspect lead cops from the 101 freeway to the 118 East. At one point, he slowed his car down to 20 mph. While he reportedly never made any evasive maneuvers, he refused to pull over as well.

The police chase finally came to an end after officers were able to spin out his car using a PIT maneuver (Pursuit Intervention Technique).

Once his car was stopped, the man exited his vehicle and then started to show off his rather impressive 1980s breakdancing moves as police pointed guns at him. (RELATED: Man Films High-Speed Car Chase Then The Car Hit Him)

Clearly, from the overhead video taken from the chopper ahead, the suspect seemed completely unfazed by the police or the weapons pointed at him as he completed his dance routine.

Once the show was finally over, authorities were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Definitely one for the books!