Time Magazine Claims Ocasio-Cortez’s Staffers ‘Stiffen’ In Fear At Knocks On Her Door

Time magazine’s Thursday profile of New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that her staffers ‘stiffen’ in fear at knocks on her door.

The profile is entitled “‘Change Is Closer Than We Think.’ Inside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Unlikely Rise” and tells the story of the 29-year-old former New York bartender’s rise to fame. However, the very first paragraph suggests that all is not necessarily well: Ocasio-Cortez and her staffers may live in fear for their lives.

“Every 10 minutes or so, someone knocks on the big wooden door of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office on Capitol Hill,” the piece reads, “The noise makes staffers stiffen. It’s almost always a harmless fan, one of dozens who arrive each day, leaving neon-colored Post-it notes as devotional offerings.”

The piece reveals that Ocasio-Cortez and her staffers have received enough death threats to warrant Capitol Police giving them a training session on how to perform risk assessments of any visitors who might knock on that door.

Time suggests that this may be the natural fallout for a woman who is “Wonder Woman of the left, Wicked Witch of the right.”

“Ocasio-Cortez has become the second most talked-about politician in America, after the President of the United States…No lawmaker in recent memory has translated so few votes into so much political and social capital so quickly.”

Time has a point. Ocasio-Cortez has angered many conservatives as quickly as she has garnered fans among young Americans. Both Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade and former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee have called Ocasio-Cortez’s authenticity into question suggesting that there are “forces” behind her. Huckabee said Thursday, “I know there has been some allegations that she was almost like the Manchurian candidate, recruited, prepared.”

“She’s making quite a name for herself, and I hope that she continues to be the face of the Democratic Party. It’s the best thing that [President] Donald Trump and the Republicans have going for them in 2020.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Fox Hosts Of Calling Her By The Wrong Name Because ‘Racism’)

