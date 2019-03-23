Jessica Chastain Turns 42 Years Old

Jessica Chastain’s birthday is March 24. To celebrate her birthday we put together a slideshow of all her greatest looks.

Jessica Chastain is an American actress born in Sacramento, California. She has won a Golden Globe award and two Academy Award nominations during her time as an actress. Chastain attended Juilliard after being encouraged to apply. (RELATED: Jessica Chastain Might Be Making An Appearance In ‘It: Part Two’)

She began her career in TV with roles in “ER” and “Veronica Mars.” Chastain’s first film role was in “Jolene.” Her career in film took off in 2011 when she was cast in a supporting role in “The Help.”

She won her Gold Globe award for her performance in “Zero Dark Thirty.” She also has starred in “Interstellar,” “A Most Violent Year,” and “Crimson Peak.”

Time named Chastain as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2012.