LSU Guard Tremont Waters Appears To Travel On Final Shot To Beat Maryland

LSU beat Maryland Saturday afternoon, and the refs really might have blown this one.

Tremont Waters hit the game winner in the final seconds of the second round matchup in the NCAA tournament against the Terrapins for the Tigers. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

There’s just one major issue. It appears that Waters took at least three steps after picking up his dribble. Watch the play below.

My friends, I’m not sure how many more steps you need before the refs blow the whistle. Obviously, at this point it doesn’t matter anymore.

The refs aren’t going to change the outcome of the game, but it clearly should have been a turnover. There’s no doubt in my mind that Waters took an extra step, and the refs clearly blew the call.

View this post on Instagram

LSU will now be in the Sweet 16, and the rest of us will debate endlessly if the Terrapins got absolutely hosed here. In my mind, it’s not even a question.

That game should have gone into overtime, and it’s not even close.

