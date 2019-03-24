Watch Anthony Pettis Defeat Stephen Thompson At UFC Fight Night 148

Anthony Pettis lit up Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night 148.

Pettis rocked Thompson late Saturday night in impressive fashion, and the video is downright incredible.

The Wisconsin-native put Thompson on the ground, and followed that up with a ton of brutal shots as the ref rushed in to stop the fight.

Watch the incredible video below.

My friends, that's what we call getting annihilated. Pettis just absolutely destroyed his opponent, and there's no other way to describe it.

I can remember the last time I saw a UFC fight that ended in such a dominating fashion. There are people who get rocked all the time, but that was on a different level.

Thompson looked like he was dead by the time Pettis stopped.

Well done, Pettis. That’s the kind of action UFC fans are craving. It’s always good to remind the world that you’re not the man to step into the octagon with.

