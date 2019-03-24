‘Complete And Total EXONERATION’ — President Trump Takes A Victory Lap After Mueller Report Release

President Donald Trump celebrated the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the release of Attorney General William Barr’s letter to Congress summarizing its results with a Sunday afternoon tweet.

“No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION,” Trump tweeted. “KEEP AMERICA GREAT”

In addition to finding no evidence that the president or anyone associated with his campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 election, the report also did not find sufficient evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

“The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” Mueller wrote, according to Barr’s letter.

Meanwhile, Democrats promise to keep the investigation going in the House.

“We know there was collusion,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. “Why there’s been no indictments, we don’t know.” (RELATED: Adam Schiff Still Believes There’s ‘Compelling And Incriminating’ Evidence Of Collusion)

