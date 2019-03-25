NBC’s Andrea Mitchell Gets Skewered For Mueller Reaction

Your first name

Girl, please.

That was among some of the reactions to NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Andrea Mitchell, who raised serious doubts about special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report on Sunday just before dinner.

First, she repeated a claim by one of her colleagues that President Trump was the cartoon character, Mr. Magoo.

“@JoeNBC says good day politically for @realDonaldTrump but asks rhetorically if no collusion why did FLynn, Gates, Manafort all lie to #Mueller? Says maybe @realDonaldTrump is Mr Magoo @MSNBC with @KatyTurNBC,” Mitchell tweeted.

Fine, that’s her right.

But then, there was this.

Key to no prosecution on obstruction may be no evidence of an underlying crime of conspiracy with Russia. But did #Mueller not find evidence of conspiracy with Russia because so many people lied? Catch-22 — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 24, 2019

Even Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade had to ask, “Are u serious?”

Amid several advisements to “delete your account,” she received a Simpson‘s GIF of “grasping at straws,” a Friends GIF of Ross Geller yelling “pivot” to someone helping him move a large chair on a flight of stairs, a pot of red “weak sauce,” as well as many other sharp complaints:

“Hang it up, lady. Haven’t you done enough damage? Apologize Mrs. Greenspan.”

“Time to pass that bong. You’ve had enough.”

“Oh, Andrea. You’re so cute when you’re mad.”

“Delusional liberal.”

“Repping the IQ of 5 with this tweet.”

“That’s what you are going with. You are embarrassing.Mueller is now incompetent is what you are saying. Give it up.”

