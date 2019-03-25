Don Jr. Takes On ‘Leader Of The Tinfoil Hat Brigade’ Adam Schiff

Donald Trump Jr. attacked congressional Democrats on Monday evening after Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report basically cleared him and his father of any collusion with Russia.

“We handed over our e-mails,” Trump Jr. said on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “I did 27-something hours of testimony in front of congressional committees. You know what happened? You go to the meeting for seven hours—’guys, do you have any more questions?’ Go look at the records. ‘Do you have questions?’ ‘No, we have none.’ Guys like Dick Blumenthal go out on the steps and say there are many questions that were not answered. It’s nonsense. It’s a game.” (RELATED: Tucker Calls For Roger Stone Pardon, Thinks Adam Schiff And Eric Swalwell Should Resign In Disgrace)

“You have the leader of the tin foil hat brigade, Adam Schiff, talking about the evidence of collusion,” Trump continued. “He’s lying to the American people. He’s doing it every day on national television. He’s gotten more air time, amazingly enough, than Michael Avenatti, but they’re about of the same level of credibility and there’s no accountability for that, Tucker. When you’re on that side, you have the media carrying your water for you, you can say whatever you want. When you’re on our side, even when you’re right, even when you’re proven so, there’s a level of culpability.”

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff heads up the Committee on Intelligence in the U.S. House. After Barr sent his four-page summary of the Mueller report to Congress over the weekend, Schiff reiterated that there is still a need to investigate the president on other grounds, not just collusion with Russian officials during the course of the 2016 presidential election.

“There’s a difference between compelling evidence of collusion and whether the special counsel concludes that he can prove beyond a reasonable doubt the criminal charge of conspiracy,” Schiff told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

“I have trust in [Mueller’s] prosecutorial judgment,” Schiff added. “But that doesn’t mean, of course, that there isn’t compelling and incriminating evidence that should be shared with the American people.”