Naked Man Tries To Board Airplane, Claims Being Undressed Makes Him More ‘Aerodynamic’

A passenger attempting to board a flight at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport reportedly stripped naked before arriving at the boarding gate, claiming that being nude makes him more aerodynamic.

The man was identified as a Moscow-area resident born in 1981, according to Fox News. He reportedly made his way through security properly clothed, stripping naked sometime before reaching the boarding gate area where he was seen waiting in line completely naked. He was attempting to board a Ural Airlines flight to Crimea.

According to a witness, the man shouted that he was naked because he was concerned about aerodynamics.

“He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed,” RENTV quoted the witness saying, according to The Moscow Times.

Russia Today posted footage of the nude man waiting for his flight. It shows him standing in line at the boarding gate while other passengers stare and try to avoid him. At one point, he makes the sign of the cross as if praying.

Airport security intervened, preventing the man from boarding his flight. They put him in handcuffs and detained him in a medical room at the airport before he was transported to a hospital.

Additional footage from RENTV shows the man waiting in handcuffs on the floor of the airport.