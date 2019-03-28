Young Man Confronts Vehicle Full Of Russian Soldiers During Road Rage Incident

A young man has gone viral on Twitter, and it’s not for good reasons.

Mindy Robson posted a video on Twitter of a guy in a BMW confronting an SUV during some kind of a road rage incident. Because this is 2019, the man obviously felt the need to film himself. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

He got a reality check when angrily approaching an SUV. The window was rolled down to reveal several heavily armed Russian soldiers, and one of them had a weapon pointed right at him.

Watch the wild altercation below.

I’m guessing the chances this kid pulls another road rage incident in his life……..is f__ing never. pic.twitter.com/k1GA7a5Ikc — Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) March 26, 2019

My friends, it doesn’t get much more blunt than that. Whoever that guy is, he was certainly feeling himself when he hopped out of his BMW.

He thought he was about to put somebody in their place. He was convinced he was about to dunk on somebody and ruin their day.

Clearly, the exact opposite happened.

Imagine pulling up on a vehicle, running at it and then finding out it’s full of heavily armed soldiers in tactical gear.

That guy is most certainly going to think a lot harder and longer next time he thinks about rushing up on a car.

Also, I love the fact Russians just roll around in SUVs ready to rock and roll at any given time. They might have lost the Cold War, but they clearly haven’t lost their edge.