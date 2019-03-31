Land A Lucrative Job In Data Analysis With 31 Hours Of Microsoft Excel Training

Don’t underestimate the power of data analysis. It may sound lackluster, but it’s actually one of the hottest and most lucrative fields to start a career in today. If you’re interested in kicking off an exciting new profession, look no further than The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle.

By using the code Madness15 at checkout you can get this software for 99 percent of its MSRP

With this 31-hour bundle, you’ll gain hands-on experience working with Microsoft data tools to understand how high-level executive decisions are made. One of the most useful software to know is Microsoft Power BI, which was once only reserved for experienced IT specialists. These courses will prime you to function effectively in this powerful platform in order to extract reports and intel without extensive technical experience.

We’re surrounded by hordes of data with no idea what to do with it all. As you get trained in Microsoft Access, Excel, and VBA, you’ll discover how to manage these large data sets. This knowledge provides you the expertise companies are seeking in workers.

Get lifetime access to The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle today. It was originally 84% off, but you can take an additional 15% off by using code MADNESS15. That brings your total down to just $16.99!

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop