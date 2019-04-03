Following the complete vindication of President Trump, the Mueller report should serve as a warning to all Trump-hating liberals who are now anxiously awaiting a prosecutorial assault against the president in the Southern District of New York.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller had 22 months and unlimited means to find prosecutable dirt on the president. He clearly demonstrated that he would go to extraordinary means to pound whatever he could from those who were ensnared in this ugly campaign, but he found nothing upon which to launch a case that would be acceptable in our system of laws and appellate review. Neither Donald Trump nor his campaign “colluded” with the Russian government. Trump never obstructed justice.

Had Mueller found even a scintilla of admissible evidence, we can be sure it would have been leaked long ago. Unlike the Kavanaugh spectacle orchestrated by the Democrats, Mueller had to actually follow the law. And he did, to the chagrin of the Trump-haters.

But if you believe this is just a speed bump, and not the end of this nakedly obvious attempt to abuse the justice system, effect a political coup, and overturn the result of the 2016 presidential election, you’re being misled.

The radical politicians and television “experts” telling you to put your faith in the SDNY’s rumored tax and campaign finance investigations, or its even more theoretical investigations into inauguration party funding, are even more desperate than you are. They’ve been knowingly peddling a lie to you for years.

Why? Because they make millions of dollars and advance their political agenda by amplifying wild theories such as the collusion hoax, and the only way they can keep the gravy train rolling is to pretend that the SDNY will be the answer to liberals’ prayers. It won’t.

Attorney General Bill Barr is not going to countenance any politically motivated, dead-of-night indictments against the president, nor any pre-dawn raids of his associate’s homes by heavily armed federal agents, if the SDNY suddenly decides it has an obligation to do what Bob Mueller determined he shouldn’t.

If anyone at the SDNY decides that politics is more important than the rule of law and holds a press conference like the one they held following the Cohen plea, I’m confident it will be their last act at a U.S. attorney’s office.

If anyone, for that matter, tries to twist the tangential hanging threads from the Michael Cohen charges into an endless fishing expedition to dig up dirt on the president, they will be stopped, in accordance with DOJ regulations. Count on it.

We had 22 months of Robert Mueller’s secretive witch hunt. As far as Trump is concerned, it all amounted to nothing.

Don’t fall for it all again. Any investigations into the president and his associates led by the SDNY are going to be done by the book, and will inevitably reach the same conclusion that the special counsel’s office did: a big fat nothing burger.