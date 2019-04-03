Should Trump Shut Down The Southern Border?

President Trump made headlines when he announced that he was “100 percent prepared” to shut down the southern border last Friday, sparking explosive disagreement amongst government officials.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce joined Democrats in condemning the statement, indicating the economic fallout from closing the border could exceed $1.7 billion-per-day in losses.

In a rare break from Trump’s policy declarations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the move would be potentially “catastrophic.”

Sec. of State Mike Pompeo had the President’s back, telling reporters to “do the math” in regard to the number of immigrants crossing into the country from Mexico.

Trump initially held his ground despite the blowback, saying “security is what is most important,” before indicating last night that Mexico is now cooperating by apprehending would-be illegal immigrants.

The issue remains at the forefront of the news cycle and policy discussion, and holds the potential to flare up once again should Trump deem Mexico’s compliance insufficient.

