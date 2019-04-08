Add A Splash To Your Shower Routine With The Light-Up Loofah!

The Daily Caller Shop | Contributor

It’s nearly impossible to clean those hard-to-reach spots while showering without a loofah. Instead of attempting to scrub the middle of your back with an ordinary loofah, put some pizzazz into all those hours in the shower by using the IllumiScrub Light-Up Loofah. Add a splash of excitement and color to your shower routine with this neat tool!

Add a splash of color to your bathing routine

Add a splash of color to your bathing routine

This IllumiScrub Light-Up Loofah is on sale for 25 percent off for a limited time 

Designed by the same makers of the world’s first toilet bowl night light, the IllumiScrub Light-Up Loofah is another ingenious invention. Unlike other loofahs, the IllumiScrub rotates through 8 different colors while you scrub. Simply swing or shake this loofah to activate all the beautiful lights. It’ll stop glowing after 30 second of inactivity to save you energy.

A great way to teach your children how to bathe themselves properly.

A great way to teach your children how to bathe themselves properly.

The IllumiScrub Light-Up Loofah started on Kickstarter where it gained quite a bit of popularity. This loofah works wonders in exfoliating your skin without costing a fortune. It’s also a great way to help teach kids how to bathe themselves.

Try out this fun and colorful tool next time you shower. For a limited time, the IllumiScrub Light-Up Loofah is 25% off the original price. Come get yours today for just $14.99!

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop

Tags : bathroom
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller