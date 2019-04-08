‘Unfit to Print’ Podcast: Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet And CNN Has Sketchy Ties To Qatar

Welcome to “Unfit to Print,” the new podcast that takes a deep dive into media mistakes, liberal bias and fake news.

In the inaugural episode, Daily Caller White House Correspondent Amber Athey takes on the media’s delusion and conspiracy-riddled stories after special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his investigation into Russian collusion.

WATCH:

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s ratings dropped severely after she spent two years peddling the Russian collusion conspiracy theory — in just one week, she lost half-a-million viewers. Meanwhile, The New York Times published a piece on the Mueller report that included only second- and third-hand sources and little to no details. (RELATED: Red Flags Abound For NYT Article On Mueller Report)

LISTEN:

Meanwhile, a reporter at CNN is openly encouraging the FBI to censor the political speech of American citizens, an odd decision considering Americans’ speech is protected by the same constitutional amendment that affords her certain freedoms as a member of the press.

New episodes of “Unfit to Print” will be posted weekly and are exclusive to Daily Caller Patriots. Each week, Athey analyzes the country’s biggest media stories with a hefty amount of snark and laughter.

