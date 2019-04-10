If Liberals Had Truth On Their Side They Wouldn’t Have To Lie So Often

Today’s show covers a lot of ground.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reelected, anti-Semite and Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is Newsweek’s cover girl, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has no idea what causes illegal immigration, Democrats lie to protect Obama’s legacy, liberals lie that tax cuts pay dividends, and Mayor Pete has a one-sided feud with Vice President Mike Pence.

Listen to the show:

Netanyahu won another term last night despite criticism from the progressive world. It’s almost as though they aren’t as popular in the real world as they are in their echo chamber bubbles.

Ilhan Omar — the infamous anti-Semitic freshman congresswoman — is one of the darlings of the liberal media. She’s also on the cover of Newsweek this week because she’s changing the debate over Israel, the magazine said. Yes, she’s changed her argument for the Democrats — from supporting Israel to trying to damage it, if not outright destroy it. This makes her a hero to progressives.

Omar also referred to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the most dismissive and casual way anyone ever has in a recently surfaced video, painting herself as the real victim in the process. The audio has to be heard to be believed.

Liberals sure do lie a lot about immigration. Omar’s ideological sister, Ocasio-Cortez, thinks the southern border is being flooded by migrants because of climate change. Yes, really. The ignorant progressive hero who thinks humanity only has 12 years left believes people are fleeing weather and not the corrupt, all-powerful governments who’ve destroyed their economies.

To address this problem, naturally, the New York rep. wants to import the very type of government they’re fleeing because the climate change agenda is not about climate at all; it’s about control and punishing Western civilization for being so successful. We explain everything.

Polls show people believe they’re paying higher taxes now even though they actually got tax cuts. Why? Because the media and Democrats (redundant?) have been lying to them, and they equate smaller tax refunds with higher taxes. It’s a testament to just how bad the public education system, coupled with the public misinformation system known as journalism, has become.

Plus, Bernie Sanders is literally a millionaire, we need to return some stigma to welfare, and Mayor Pete’s one-sided feud with Mike Pence pays some media dividends.

