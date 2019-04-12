Woman Burns Boyfriend’s House Down After He Kicks Her Out After Threesome

A New Jersey woman confessed to police that she had set fire to her boyfriend’s house Sunday after she was made to take a cab home from a three-way sexual encounter involving her boyfriend and another woman.

Tasia Young, 33, told Woodbury Police that she had been “going through a lot” and was upset that she was made to take a cab home from the threesome Sunday night while the other woman remained at the home, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The affidavit also said that Young felt “like she needed to hurt somebody.”

She reportedly went to Conoco Gas Station on Mantua Avenue to purchase matches and lighter fluid before traveling to her boyfriend’s home, spraying the lighter fluid on the front door and lighting it on fire, according to Courier Post.

While there were no reported injuries sustained from the fire, Young’s boyfriend and six other residence of adjacent apartments were temporarily displaced. (RELATED: Male Teen’s Parents Sue Over Son’s 9-HOUR THREESOME SEX Trauma With English Teacher)

Young confessed to her arson at Woodbury Police headquarters Tuesday. She has been charged with arson, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and endangerment. Police say they are unsure if Young has an attorney to represent her in the case, and a phone listing for one couldn’t be found, according to 3 CBS Philly.