Markus Howard Won’t Enter The NBA Draft, Will Return To Marquette For His Senior Year

Marquette guard Markus Howard isn’t going to the NBA.

The superstar player announced on Twitter Friday that he would be returning for his senior season with the Golden Eagles.

Unfinished Business

Looking forward to next season with this team #mubb pic.twitter.com/mdSqE5qCwL — Markus Howard (@markushoward11) April 12, 2019

This is a bit of a surprise if I’m being honest. Howard absolutely dominated this past season.

He was unstoppable and averaged 25 points per game. Pretty much everybody viewed him as a very high draft pick. (RELATED: Virginia Wins The National Title After Beating Texas Tech)

It’s a bit strange that he’s turning down guaranteed millions to return for his senior season. He must feel next year’s class is weaker, which will allow him boost his stock.

I don’t even like Marquette, but I’m very happy for their fans. Howard is the kind of player who can carry an entire program by himself.

When he got hot from the field, there was virtually nothing defenses could do to slow him down. Sure, Marquette got blown out in the NCAA tournament this season, but that doesn’t offset the great year he had.

The NBA will have to wait another year to get their hands on the star guard. You rarely see players make the decision he did. Good for him.

Marquette will always be Wisconsin’s little brother, but this is still very neat for their fans.