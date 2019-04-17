Dems Furious Barr Will Hold Press Conference Before Report Is Sent To Congress

Mike Brest | Reporter

Many Democratic Party leaders expressed outrage at the revelation that Attorney General William Barr will host a press conference Thursday morning, prior to the Mueller report being sent to members of Congress.

After nearly two years of investigation, a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with Russia is set to be released mid-day on Thursday.

Many Dems have criticized the order of these events, suggesting that Barr will simply summarize the report and potentially add his own spin on it in an effort to “shape the public’s perception of the report,” according to House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said on CNN, “The attorney general appears to be waging a media campaign on behalf of President Trump, the very subject of the investigation at the heart of the Mueller report.”

Many other congressional Democrats also expressed their anger.

