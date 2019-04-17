Dems Furious Barr Will Hold Press Conference Before Report Is Sent To Congress

Many Democratic Party leaders expressed outrage at the revelation that Attorney General William Barr will host a press conference Thursday morning, prior to the Mueller report being sent to members of Congress.

After nearly two years of investigation, a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with Russia is set to be released mid-day on Thursday.

Many Dems have criticized the order of these events, suggesting that Barr will simply summarize the report and potentially add his own spin on it in an effort to “shape the public’s perception of the report,” according to House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said on CNN, “The attorney general appears to be waging a media campaign on behalf of President Trump, the very subject of the investigation at the heart of the Mueller report.”

Many other congressional Democrats also expressed their anger.

Just been informed by DOJ that we’ll receive Mueller’s report only after Barr gives a press conference. Once again, Barr wants to shape the public’s perception of the report. This is on top of reports DOJ secretly briefed the White House. This is not justice. Just PR. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 17, 2019

I’m deeply troubled by reports that the WH is being briefed on the Mueller report AHEAD of its release. Now, DOJ is informing us we will not receive the report until around 11/12 tomorrow afternoon — AFTER Barr’s press conference. This is wrong. #ReleaseTheReport https://t.co/bR50HhGJ0i — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 17, 2019

The process is poisoned before the report is even released. Barr shouldn’t be spinning the report at all, but it’s doubly outrageous he’s doing it before America is given a chance to read it. Barr doesn’t want Americans to make up their own mind. What is he so afraid of? https://t.co/v6hKz3IBNz — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2019

Just received word that Judiciary Committee will get the report at 11am tomorrow. That’s 90 minutes after Barr’s press conference starts. Amazing what they’re trying to get away with – we won’t let them! — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) April 17, 2019

