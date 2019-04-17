Today Only: The Instant Pot Just Dropped to $60 With These Codes

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker is everyone’s favorite time-saving small kitchen appliance. It works as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, saute, steamer, yogurt maker, and warmer with 14 smart programs. It allows you to cook your food up to 70% faster, so you can spend more time enjoying your meal. You can even use the LED screen to program future cook times.

By using the discount codes below and accepting the Kohls Cash rebate offers, you can spend less than $45 for this 7 in 1 Instant Pot

But the best part about this multi-functional pressure cooker is the sale price! The 3Qt size retails for $99.99, but it’s on sale for $79.99 at Kohl’s. And if you enter codes USAVEMORE and HOME10 one at a time during checkout, you’ll save even more, dropping your total to just $59.49! You can use the same codes on the other sizes as well. Plus, you’ll get $10 back in Kohl’s Cash to use on a future purchase between April 21 and April 28, and if you choose to pick up your Instant Pot in-store, you’ll get an additional $5 in Kohl’s Cash! But hurry, because this deal ends today!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.