Ann Coulter Could Vote For Sanders And Ignore ‘The Rest Of The Socialist Stuff’

Conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter says she could support Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in his quest to become the 46th President of the United States.

Coulter is mulling both voting for the Democratic socialist and even working for him if he supports tougher immigration policies.

In a sneak preview of an upcoming episode of the conservative PBS talk show “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover,” Coulter said that she’s prepared to ignore “the rest of the socialist stuff” if Sanders goes back to his “pro-blue-collar position” on immigration.

Coulter said she could support the socialist candidate “if he went back to his original position, which is the pro-blue-collar position. I mean, it totally makes sense with him. If he went back to that position, I’d vote for him. I might work for him. I don’t care about the rest of the socialist stuff. Just — can we do something for ordinary Americans?”

As Fox News notes, Coulter was probably citing Sanders’ opposition to an immigration reform bill in 2007 that he said would flood the American market with low-income jobs. (RELATED: The Key To Winning In 2020 Will Be Properly Explaining Socialism, Says Bernie Sanders)

Sanders told a town hall meeting n Oskaloosa, Iowa, this month that he is opposed to open borders because there are too many impoverished people who would take advantage of it and “we can’t do it.”

“What we need is comprehensive immigration reform. If you open the borders, my God, there’s a lot of poverty in this world, and you’re going to have people from all over the world. And I don’t think that’s something that we can do at this point. Can’t do it. So that is not my position,” Sanders said.

Coulter was a vocal acolyte of President Donald Trump early in his presidency and during his campaign for the presidency but she has broken ranks with Republicans and become a vociferous opponent of the president over his as yet unfulfilled promise to build a border wall. (RELATED: Ann Coulter Lays Into Trump For Lack Of Border Wall)

Coulter has even suggested that she regrets not voting for failed 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton because she “might have got a wall.”

