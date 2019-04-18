Media Members Call CNN’s Coverage Of Mueller Report Release, Barr’s Press Conference A ‘Meltdown’

Mike Brest | Reporter

Members of the media took shots Thursday at CNN for their coverage following the release of the Mueller report, as well as for their reporting throughout the 22-month investigation.

CNN’s Mueller report coverage consisted of a 9-person panel moderated by anchors Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer. The others on the panel were Carrie Cerdona, Jeffrey Toobin, Dana Bash, Gloria Borger, John King, Laura Coates, and Jim Sciutto.

The Mueller report was released publicly Thursday morning, and concluded that the Trump campaign did not conspire with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election. One other important note of the report is that the special counsel detailed ten examples that could be viewed as obstruction of justice, but opted not to determine whether or not they were in fact crimes.

Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reviewed the facts Mueller laid out and determined that there was not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump committed obstruction of justice.

The network has spent the last two years reporting extensively on Mueller’s investigation. (RELATED: Media Still Pinning Dossier On Republicans)

Their coverage was proven flawed in many cases, as The Daily Caller has previously reported.

The news organization retracted a story in June of 2017 claiming that former Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci was under investigation by Congress for his alleged ties to Russia. The story relied on one anonymous congressional source and CNN apologized to Scaramucci for the error. Three CNN reporters ended up resigning from the company over the botched report. (RELATED: CNN Retracts Story About Trump Adviser Being Under Investigation)

Media members — as well as other public figures — who have been critical of CNN’s seemingly faulty coverage expressed their skepticism of the network Thursday. In particular, Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept referred to the network’s current coverage as a “meltdown.”

