Media Members Call CNN’s Coverage Of Mueller Report Release, Barr’s Press Conference A ‘Meltdown’

Members of the media took shots Thursday at CNN for their coverage following the release of the Mueller report, as well as for their reporting throughout the 22-month investigation.

watching CNN is like peering in through the window of a group therapy session in which everyone keeps saying they’re over X, but they can’t stop talking about X. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 18, 2019

There are about 10 people on CNN’s special panel and about half acting like their head may explode at any second — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 18, 2019

CNN’s Mueller report coverage consisted of a 9-person panel moderated by anchors Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer. The others on the panel were Carrie Cerdona, Jeffrey Toobin, Dana Bash, Gloria Borger, John King, Laura Coates, and Jim Sciutto.

The Mueller report was released publicly Thursday morning, and concluded that the Trump campaign did not conspire with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election. One other important note of the report is that the special counsel detailed ten examples that could be viewed as obstruction of justice, but opted not to determine whether or not they were in fact crimes.

Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reviewed the facts Mueller laid out and determined that there was not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump committed obstruction of justice.

The network has spent the last two years reporting extensively on Mueller’s investigation. (RELATED: Media Still Pinning Dossier On Republicans)

Their coverage was proven flawed in many cases, as The Daily Caller has previously reported.

The news organization retracted a story in June of 2017 claiming that former Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci was under investigation by Congress for his alleged ties to Russia. The story relied on one anonymous congressional source and CNN apologized to Scaramucci for the error. Three CNN reporters ended up resigning from the company over the botched report. (RELATED: CNN Retracts Story About Trump Adviser Being Under Investigation)

Media members — as well as other public figures — who have been critical of CNN’s seemingly faulty coverage expressed their skepticism of the network Thursday. In particular, Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept referred to the network’s current coverage as a “meltdown.”

I’ve honestly never seen the type of media meltdown that I’m seeing on CNN. They are so emotionally invested in the storyline that they’ve been pushing for 2+ years and they know what Mueller did to it and how this will forever reflect on them. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 18, 2019

Not a single person on this CNN mega panel has a shred of credibility to analyze the Mueller report as a nonpartisan journo. Not one. https://t.co/wq2na5kv7s — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 18, 2019

CNN is currently doing a full-blown, scene-by-scene remake of the Jamestown massacre, but with deranged left-wing pundits and discredited conspiracy theories as opposed to cultists and Kool-Aid. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 18, 2019

Just for laughs I watched FAKE NEWS CNN anchors after Barr presser & actually feel sorry for them. They remind me why we so distrust media because they are truly blind to their irrational and blind hatred of @realDonaldTrump and ppl who voted for him. #FakeNewsMedia — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 18, 2019

