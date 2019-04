Zero Gravity Chairs Are 24% Off List Price Just In Time For Summer

Want to spruce up your outdoor living space? Are you looking for extra seating that won’t break the budget? Here is the perfect option. The is sleek, modern, and beyond comfortable. If you have never tried a zero gravity lounge chair, now is your chance. They are awesome! This seat is suspended by a double bungee system for superb lumbar support. The chair offers smooth reclining ability and it locks to any position with its dual fingertip locking system. It also includes an adjustable headrest . Supporting up to 300 pounds, this lounger measures 31 x 25.5 x 45 inches and folds down to only 6.3 inches wide. You can keep one in your trunk and always know you have your own place to sit. It would be awesome at a summer concert or picnic.