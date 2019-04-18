Zero Gravity Chairs Are 24% Off List Price Just In Time For Summer
Want to spruce up your outdoor living space? Are you looking for extra seating that won’t break the budget? Here is the perfect option. The Caravan Sports Zero Infinity Chair is sleek, modern, and beyond comfortable. If you have never tried a zero gravity lounge chair, now is your chance. They are awesome! This seat is suspended by a double bungee system for superb lumbar support. The chair offers smooth reclining ability and it locks to any position with its dual fingertip locking system. It also includes an adjustable headrest. Supporting up to 300 pounds, this lounger measures 31 x 25.5 x 45 inches and folds down to only 6.3 inches wide. You can keep one in your trunk and always know you have your own place to sit. It would be awesome at a summer concert or picnic.
Caravan Canopy makes this zero infinity chair with a 4.2/5 star rated product.This is an incredibly high rating for a product with 4,481 reviews. This month’s purchasers state it is “super comfortable,” feel it was “worth the money,” and suggest it “helps with back pain.” It comes in a variety of colors, including the gray pictured, black, blue, red, burgundy, beige, and camouflage. Amazon has deals for one, or a set of two. The chair pictured lists for $62.99, but Amazon has it reduced now for $47.70. You can take an even bigger discount if you get a set of two chairs. Free shipping is included. Act now and buy a couple for your backyard. Think about picking up an extra one to keep in the trunk. For that matter, they would make a great housewarming gift for someone just starting out.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.
Loading comments...