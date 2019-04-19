Always Keep Tabs On Your Vehicle With The 24/7 Dash Cam

Everybody thinks that they won’t get into a car accident, but in reality, car accidents happen all too frequently. Unfortunately, it seems to be a matter of when it’ll occur rather than if it’ll occur. Don’t be caught unprepared when you’re involved in a car collision by installing the Papago GoSafe 366 Dash Cam.

The Papago GoSafe 366 Dash Cam is now on sale for just $249.99 for a limited time

The events of car crash unfold within a few seconds. Odds are likely that you’ll have no idea what just happened. The Papago GoSafe 366 Dash Cam ensures that you’ll have video evidence documenting everything that transpired. Thanks to the high vision recording and front plus rear views, this dash cam is designed to capture every detail during a collision.

The Papago GoSafe 366 Dash Cam doesn’t just work when you’re behind the wheel. It’ll record 24/7 so that you’ll have peace of mind even while away from the vehicle. All dash cam footage can be easily viewed via your smartphone using WiFi connectivity. Don’t worry about running out of space because of the format-free memory capabilities.

Everybody that owns a car should equip their vehicle with the Papago GoSafe 366 Dash Cam. Currently 16% off, this 24/7 dash cam is yours for just $249.99!

