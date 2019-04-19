The Kremlin Breaks Silence On Mueller Report

The Kremlin has responded to special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report, claiming that the report did not prove Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that there is “no evidence substantiated by facts” that Russia attempted to interfere in the election, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: James Clapper Says He Finds ‘Passive Collusion’ In Mueller Report)

The AP also reported that Russian state-owned media claimed that the Mueller probe was an attempt to influence U.S. foreign policy.

“The Mueller probe was an attempt to threaten the current government and influence U.S. foreign policy without offering any specific evidence,” state-owned Russian television network Rossiya broadcasted.

The Mueller report did state that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 election, although it also concluded that no Americans helped them in that effort. After years of speculation, the report concluded that there was no evidence that either President Donald Trump or members of his campaign colluded with the Russian government.

Putin and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied that they interfered, or even attempted to interfere, in the U.S. election. Such a sentiment has been often repudiated by U.S. intelligence agencies and elected officials on both sides of the aisle.

