REPORT: Trump Campaign Pulls In A Giant Amount Of Cash After Mueller Report Release

President Donald Trump’s campaign team raked in roughly $1 million from small donors after the Department of Justice released special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference, The New York Post reported Friday.

“The release of the full Mueller report directly led to the campaign raising more than $1 million,” Trump campaign COO Michael Glassner told a reporter. “Relative to our recent daily average, the Mueller news drove a 250 percent increase in fundraising from grassroots donors.” (RELATED: AP: Trump Has ‘Unprecedented War Chest For An Incumbent President This Early In A Campaign)

Trump campaign’s already pulled in a reported $30.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, a number roughly equal to the combined donations of Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, both of whom brought in $18.2 million and $12 million respectively.

Mueller was unable to obtain evidence suggesting members of the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, operated as foreign agents of Russia or violated campaign finance laws during the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting. He spent nearly two years probing the extent of Russia’s influence on the 2016 election.

More than 17 Democrats have officially launched a campaign for president, matching the number of Republicans who ran in 2016. The first Democratic primary debates are scheduled to take place on June 26, and 27, in Miami, Florida.

