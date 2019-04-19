Rest Assured Knowing Your Home Is Protected By A Comprehensive Security Bundle

If you follow the news, you’re well aware of how dangerous and scary the world can be. It seems like every day that we hear about a high-profile murder or burglary. Capture some elusive peace of mind by installing one of the most comprehensive security systems on the market. The Exclusive Scout Security Bundle With Camera aims to protect your home at all times!

This Scout Security Bundle With A Camera Is On Sale For Under $400 For A Limited Time

If you’re looking for a security system that has everything you need in one neat bundle, Scout has you covered. The Exclusive Scout Security Bundle With Camera is the complete package. It comes with a Scout hub, door panel, motion sensor, two access sensors, two key fobs, an indoor security camera, and a yard sign. This is literally everything you need to ensure that your home has top-notch protection.

What’s incredibly useful is how these devices can communicate wirelessly to your smartphone or computer. Thanks to the Scout hub, data is transmitted seamlessly between sensor and smart device. The door panel monitors entryway opening and closing using the RFID scanner. The motion sensor detects movement up to 25′ away anytime. Plus, the camera records clear HD video.

Get started on creating the ultimate safe haven with the Exclusive Scout Security Bundle With Camera. It’s yours for just $399!

