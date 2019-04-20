Former NFL Quarterback Erik Kramer Gets Diversion Program After Domestic Violence Allegation

Former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer got off pretty light after he admitted to putting his hands on his wife.

According to TMZ Saturday morning, the former Bears player was sentenced to an 18 month mental diversion program after he was arrested back in June 2018. (RELATED: For NFL Star Charged For Allegedly Roughing Up His Wife. The Details Are Sickening)

Kramer, who also played for the Lions, admitted to police at the time that he “got physical” with his wife Cortney Baird. He will have another court date in August so that his progress can be updated.

All the way around, this seems like a shockingly light sentence. According to the same TMZ report, he was facing up to six months if he had been convicted on the misdemeanor battery charge.

I feel like I’ve said this a million times, but I’ll say it again. The NFL has got to figure out a way to deal with the league’s very apparent problem with players and violence against women.

There are too many examples to count. You’d think it’d be pretty easy for current and former players to keep their hands off of women, but that doesn’t seem like the case at all.

The NFL does a ton of great stuff, but violence against women is a dark mark the league just can’t seem to shake.

Let’s hope Kramer gets any mental health help he might need. The last thing the league needs is more headlines about violence from players directed towards women.

I can’t put into words just how awful of a look it is.