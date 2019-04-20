Michigan State Star Cassius Winston Will Return For His Senior Year

Michigan State star Cassius Winston won’t be leaving early for the NBA.

Winston was one of the most dominant players in all of college basketball last season, and will likely have a long NBA career at some point. It just won’t be happening in 2019.

“This was an incredible season with an amazing group of teammates, but I believe there is still more to accomplish. From the moment the season ended, I started thinking about what else I could do and how I could improve, to help us reach the goals we want to reach,” Winston stated in a release announcing his return Friday, according to Sports Illustrated. (RELATED: Zion Williamson Declares For The NBA Draft)

Winston returning to the Spartans for another year immediately makes MSU the favorite for the B1G title next season.

He was the Big Ten player of the year this past season, and will likely win the award again next season. He’s one hell of a great point guard, and playing against him is the last thing I want for my Badgers.

The Spartans made the Final Four and got bounced by Texas Tech. With Winston being back up in the lineup, you can bet anything you own that Tom Izzo and his guys will be primed for another incredible run.

They’ve got arguably the most talent in the B1G, they’ve got the best returning player and they have one of the greatest coaches in the game.

It’s only April and next season already is looking like it’ll be awesome.