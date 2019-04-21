Republican Congressmen Take A Trip To The Border

William Davis | Contributor

A group of Republican congressmen took a trip to the border last week as they continue to push for Congress to reform immigration laws and fund President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

“Catch and release is failing before our very eyes,” Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told The Daily Caller.

The catch and release policy had been employed to release thousands of migrants into the U.S. population and has been targeted by the Trump administration. (RELATED: Trump Has Secured Funding For More Than Half Of Border Wall)

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy posted a video on his Twitter page that he claims shows how easy it is to penetrate the U.S. border.

“MUST WATCH: [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] agents in Arizona showed me how easy it is for illegal immigrants to enter our country across our vulnerable southern border,” Duffy said.


Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs met with “angel families” at the border.

“Their losses were preventable,” Biggs said.


Republican South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson posted a photo of fentanyl that had been intercepted at the border and claimed that it was potent enough to kill 11 million people.


Republican Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber echoed the same sentiment, while claiming that “thousands of pounds of illegal drugs come into the U.S. through the southern border” every year.

“We must recognize that our porous borders are tied to the drug crisis,” Stauber said.


Tags : border patrol border wall matt gaetz sean duffy
