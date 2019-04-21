Republican Congressmen Take A Trip To The Border

A group of Republican congressmen took a trip to the border last week as they continue to push for Congress to reform immigration laws and fund President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

“Catch and release is failing before our very eyes,” Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told The Daily Caller.

“You have guys that come through here that do this for a living…they bring groups across, they bring drugs across.” Sheriff Mark Lamb from @PinalCSO showed us today how illegal immigrants and smugglers travel through the Arizona desert. @RepAndyBiggsAZ @sherifflamb1 pic.twitter.com/PYMEDbenlS — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) April 18, 2019 Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy posted a video on his Twitter page that he claims shows how easy it is to penetrate the U.S. border. “MUST WATCH: [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] agents in Arizona showed me how easy it is for illegal immigrants to enter our country across our vulnerable southern border,” Duffy said. MUST WATCH: @CBP agents in Arizona showed me how easy it is for illegal immigrants to enter our country across our vulnerable southern border. pic.twitter.com/oe3Rg2qq4P — Sean Duffy (@RepSeanDuffy) April 17, 2019

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs met with “angel families” at the border.

“Their losses were preventable,” Biggs said.

At the start of our border tour yesterday, Angel parents Steve Ronnebeck and Mary Ann Mendoza spoke to my colleagues and I about their tragic experiences due to illegal immigration. Their losses were preventable. We must secure the border for Grant and Brandon. pic.twitter.com/LJjy8zC4gg — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 17, 2019



Republican South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson posted a photo of fentanyl that had been intercepted at the border and claimed that it was potent enough to kill 11 million people.

Enough fentanyl to kill 11 million people. pic.twitter.com/wCf5cAUK22 — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) April 17, 2019



Republican Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber echoed the same sentiment, while claiming that “thousands of pounds of illegal drugs come into the U.S. through the southern border” every year.

“We must recognize that our porous borders are tied to the drug crisis,” Stauber said.

Every yr, thousands of pounds of illegal drugs come into the U.S. through the southern border. During our briefing w/the DEA, we were shown confiscated fentanyl, enough to kill 11 million people. We must recognize that our porous borders are tied to the drug crisis. pic.twitter.com/or9g3FadKQ — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) April 17, 2019



Follow William Davis on Twitter.