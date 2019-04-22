Dan Bilzerian Feeds A Grizzly Bear In Viral Instagram Video

Dan Bilzerian apparently doesn’t mind risking his life around deadly animals.

Bilzerian posted a video on Instagram over the weekend of himself feeding a grizzly bear while surrounded by women, and it's absurd. The video has already been viewed a staggering 12.4 million times.

You can watch Bilzerian test fate below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Apr 20, 2019 at 3:46pm PDT

Feeding a grizzly is pretty cool, and it's a fun story to tell people. No question about that, but it is also risky as hell.

There had to be someone off camera with a rifle, right? I mean, what would have happened if that grizzly snapped?

There's not a human on the planet capable of scrapping with a full grown bear. There's just not. If the bear wants to kill you, short of blowing out its brains, there's nothing you're going to do in order to stop it.

Luckily, we all know Bilzerian is also a fan of guns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Nov 2, 2016 at 3:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bilzerian (@danbilzerian) on Sep 18, 2016 at 1:23pm PDT

You can hate on Dan Bilzerian all you want, but you have to admit feeding a grizzly bear takes some guts. I don’t care how well trained the animal is, it could still kill anybody in a heartbeat.

However, nobody ever blew up on Instagram by playing things safe. Nobody might know that better than Bilzerian.