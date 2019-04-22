Katy Perry Is Borderline Unrecognizable With Long Blonde Hair

Katy Perry has dramatically changed up her look.

The music superstar, who is known for her pop music and dark hair, now has long blonde hair, and is legit borderline unrecognizable.

The unexpected move has created waves on the internet, and pretty much every seemed to notice the change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 19, 2019 at 11:05am PDT

Is Katy Perry about to enter witness protection or something? Is she about to turn state's witness? I'm not really sure what's going on, but she changed her signature look.

Generally speaking, that doesn't happen in the entertainment world. If I saw Perry walking around, I feel confident I'd recognize her.

However, she could walk past me right now, and there's less than a 1% chance I'd recognize her. Again, it's like she got activated Jason Bourne-style, and is about to go deep undercover.

Look, I'm not hating on her at all. I kind of like the look. It's not bad at all, but it's just a bit unexpected. This is America. She has the freedom to do whatever she wants, but I really wasn't expecting to get hit by this update today.

We’ll have to wait and see what she does next. Clearly, she’s an unpredictable woman.