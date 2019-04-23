John McAfee’s Message To The IRS, And Why He Plans To Reveal Satoshi Nakamoto

WATCH:

John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software company who ran for president as a Libertarian in 2016 and is running again independently in 2020, has been charged with unspecified crimes by the IRS, as of this January.

The fugitive and aspiring president spoke with The Daily Caller in an exclusive interview from Exuma in the Bahamas. He discussed his tax trouble and his plans to expose the unidentified creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.

He has been a noted promoter of cryptocurrencies, and not just Bitcoin. His former company, MGT Capital, was also hit with a class-action lawsuit last year, following an SEC investigation into alleged “pumping and dumping” scheme to boost its stock price. (RELATED: John McAfee On Obamacare: ‘This Is A Hacker’s Wet Dream’)

McAfee has vowed to expose Nakamoto in a matter of weeks, and claimed to the Caller that he already knows his identity.

Tune in to see what he said about his presidential run, his troubles with the IRS, and his predictions about the future of the cryptocurrency market.

