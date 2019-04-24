Rapper Offset Slapped With Felony Gun Charge In Georgia

Rapper Offset is facing some legal issues, and they don’t sound great.

According to TMZ Tuesday, the famous musician has been hit with an alleged felony gun possession charge, and he is also facing a misdemeanor drug charge. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The charges come from an arrest last summer and were sent down the pipeline in February. It’s not clear why they’re just becoming public right now. The Migos star has pleaded not guilty and will be back in court in May, according to the same TMZ report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Apr 20, 2019 at 4:45pm PDT

As I always say, everybody is innocent until proven otherwise in this country. That’s the beauty of America, but it sounds like Offset is going to need some great lawyers. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Luckily, he’s got money, which should make that not hard to do. TMZ says his legal team is arguing the traffic stop that resulted in the arrest was “bogus.”

Not sure how concrete of a strategy that is, but you’ve got to try anything when facing a felony gun charge. That’s for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Mar 2, 2019 at 10:33pm PST

Also, aren’t rappers supposed to have fall guys? Isn’t that the first thing you do once you get rich and famous?

You find somebody willing to do time for you, pay him some money, and he’s responsible for anything that might be found in your car that could be a problem.

That seems like day-one stuff. Offset might want to reevaluate his crew if he’s found guilty of these charges.

Best of luck to him! The last thing we need is him behind bars. We can’t get awesome new music if he’s convicted. That’s a fact.