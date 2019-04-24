Sixers Star Joel Embiid Holds Bench Back From Potential Fight

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers just completed a 4-1 series win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The series was filled with tons of drama, including this Jared Dudley-Jimmy Butler altercation.

Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler ejected for the melee; Embiid gets a Flagrant 1 pic.twitter.com/OllMftoI9W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

After losing game one 111-102, the Sixers railed off four straight wins, silencing their doubters and setting themselves up for a second-round matchup against Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. (RELATED: Damian Lillard Hits Game Winner Over the Oklahoma City Thunder)

Before the series came to a close, two of the more unlikely candidates decided to add some fuel to the fire. With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Sixers Jonah Bolden and Nets Rodions Kurucs got down to business.

What made the fight of note was that nobody from the Sixers bench came to defend their players. In fact, it appears as if Ben Simmons was about to enter the court before Embiid literally grabbed his fellow star. (RELATED: Watergun Fight Breaks Out Between Shaq, Barkley On ‘Inside The NBA’)

I’m not sure how I feel about this but it’s hard to deny that Sixers fans would be pissed if Simmons or any other key members of the team were suspended for a meaningless fight at the end of a blowout win.

Follow Benjamin Fox on Twitter