Biden’s New Senior Adviser Donated To Pete Buttigieg Last Month

Symone Sanders may be Joe Biden’s senior adviser, but she donated to the campaign of another Democratic 2020 hopeful, Pete Buttigieg, in March.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) files show Sanders donated $250 to Buttigieg’s Pete for America committee about one month before former Vice President Joe Biden announced his 2020 presidential campaign and announced that Sanders would be his senior adviser, according to Politico. (RELATED: CNN’s Symone Sanders: White People Aren’t Allowed To Criticize NFL Kneeling [VIDEO])

The former vice president announced both his candidacy and Sanders’ appointment Thursday. Following the announcement, critics pointed out that after President Donald Trump was elected, Sanders said on CNN that “we don’t need white people leading the Democratic Party right now.”

Biden senior adviser: We don’t need white men leading the Democratic Party https://t.co/ds80icsnRV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 25, 2019

“Lol yes,” Sanders tweeted Thursday regarding her donation to Buttigieg. “I also donated to Castro and Gillibrand because I believed then and do now that they all should have their shot on the debate stage. Lots of folks donated to a lot of campaigns for this very same reason. Couldn’t be happier to be on # TeamBiden.”

Lol yes. I also donated to Castro and Gillibrand because I believed then and do now that they all should have their shot on the debate stage. Lots of folks donated to a lot of campaigns for this very same reason. Couldn’t be happier to be on #TeamBiden. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) April 25, 2019

Sanders also served in 2016 as the lead spokesperson for Bernie Sander’s presidential campaign and is a political commentator for CNN, according to Politico. In the past she advised the prominent Democratic super PAC Priorities USA.

