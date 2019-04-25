Mark Steyn: Bernie Just Gets To Be Bernie, Biden Has To Be Somebody Else

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn asserted in a Thursday interview with Tammy Bruce on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the Left perceives a difference between former Vice President Joe Biden and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, despite the fact that they are both white men in their 70s.

“I don’t think it’s his skin color or his age, because as much as I enjoy hearing all these people beat up on a 76-year-old white man, his principal rival in the Democratic primary is a 77-year-old white man,” Steyn argued. “And the difference between them, I think, is that Bernie is a romance for his supporters. He is a romantic figure. He’s a romantic, insane figure, but he is romantic.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Starts Presidential Campaign By Praising Antifa)

“Biden is tired and is in the awful position of being unable to run as himself because the Democrats have basically disowned 90% of what Joe Biden has been doing in Washington the last 45 years,” he continued. “So that’s a terrible problem for a guy, when you have to run in an essentially dishonest way, which is why he gave this a tortured and weird rationale as to why he has decided to get into the race in this video. So, Bernie has it way easier. Bernie just gets to be Bernie, and Biden is trying to be something other than Biden.”

Biden officially announced his candidacy for the presidency early Thursday morning, taking the time to attack President Donald Trump for his response to the 2015 violence in Charlottesville.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” he said in the video announcement. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

The former vice president was officially endorsed by Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Doug Jones of Alabama.