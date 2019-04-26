Enjoy Crisp Bluetooth Audio At A Fraction Of The Cost With These Earbuds

Many earphones on the market have a staggeringly high price tag, and much of that is due to branding. Instead of paying hundreds of dollars for a pair of name brand earbuds, you can get similar quality for a fraction of the costs with the True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case.

The True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for almost 70 percent for a limited time

When it comes to listening to your favorite songs in crisp Bluetooth 5.0 audio, the True Wireless Earbuds always deliver every time. It doesn’t matter where you are or what you are doing. If you need a moment to relax and enjoy crystal-clear music playback, just connect these earbuds and listen up to 3 hours on a single charge. Plus, the charging case provides an additional 8 hours of battery life.

You can easily bring the True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case with you everywhere. The ergonomic earbuds come with small, medium, and large ear tips to best fit your ears.

This amazing deal won’t last long. For a limited time, the True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case are 69% off the original price. That means you’ll be able to get these earbuds for just $29.99!

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop